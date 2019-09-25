Forex Market: Indian rupee slips against US dollar

In the Forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the American currency US dollar. The Indian rupee has slipped by 11 paise.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the domestic currency opened 71.10 and then slipped down to 71.12 against the US dollar, registering a downfall of 11 paise. The Indian rupee has settled trade on yesterday at 71.01 against the US dollar.

As per the market experts the weak opening of Indian share market and foreign fund outflow has caused the downfall of Indian rupee.

The ‘Dollar Index’ which gauges the US currency’s strength against a basket of six currencies has surged by 0.19% to 98.52.