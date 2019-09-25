High school teacher arrested for having sex with boy inside classroom

A high school psychologist in Orange County, California was arrested for having sex with a boy inside of a classroom, law-enforcement authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect, 35-year-old Kristen Lynn Boyle, allegedly had sex with the boy in a La Habra High School classroom in April 2018, the Orange County District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Boyle, who worked as a psychologist at the school, was arrested after a lengthy investigation, according to the statement. She was charged with statutory rape.

“Mental health professionals wield a tremendous amount of influence over their patients,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in the statement.

“This betrayal of trust is even more egregious because she used her position to gain her victim’s trust and then exploited the therapist/patient relationship to prey on one of the very students she was entrusted with helping,” Spitzer added.

Boyle faces a maximum of three years if convicted.