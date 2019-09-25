Man proposes girlfriend for marriage by planting carrot inside a diamond ring

A Canadian man proposed to his girlfriend and mother of his two children in a very different manner. He patiently got the diamond engagement ring to grow in a carrot planted at the field.

John Neville and Danielle Squires have been together for about six years and with the busies of bringing up their two children, they never had the time to marry. Finally one day John took Squires with the two children and made her pluck the carrot he planted 90 days ago. As she yanked on the carrot, Neville got down on one knee and uttered out: “I love you. Will you marry me?”

Neville registered confusion on Squires’ face. It took her a moment to realize the carrot she was holding also contained an engagement ring. His gamble had worked perfectly. Their son took a bite from the tip of the carrot.

“She was a little bit confused for two seconds,” Neville said. “Then her eyes started welling up and she nodded her head yes.”