Parents thrash school teacher for assaulting student,video goes viral : Watch Here

A student was mercilessly beaten by a teacher at Ashadeep School in Simada area of Gujarat’s Surat. The incident was reported on Tuesday. Angry over the assault, the parents of Class 12 student, along with their with friends, went to the school and thrashed the teacher. Both the incidents have been caught on CCTVs.

According to a report, the student was punched and slapped by the teacher, identified as Vipul Gajera, in the school. The school administration claimed that the boy was shouting in the toilet and later misbehaved with the teacher.