“Those against ‘PM Modi Father of India’ remark not Indians”, Says Union Minister

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that those who are not proud of US President Donald Trump calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Father of India‘, don’t consider themselves as Indians.

President Trump, in a bilateral meet with PM Modi on Tuesday, had said, “PM Modi brought India together as a father would. Maybe he is the Father of India, like a version of Elvis Presley.”

On Wednesday, Singh, the Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said, “If a frank and impartial view comes from outside, from the US President then I think all Indian citizens should feel proud of it, irrespective of their political affiliation.”

Attacking those who, according to the Union Minister, had a problem with the US President’s remark, said, “For the first time, a US President has used such words of appreciation for any Indian PM. If someone is not proud of it then maybe that person doesn’t consider himself an Indian.”

The Prime Minister’s bilateral meet with President Trump, which took place at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York, came just two days after the two leaders addressed over 50,000 members of the Indian-American diaspora at the mega-successful ‘Howdy, Modi‘ event at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The event was also attended by more than 60 members of the US Congress.