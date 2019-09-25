Tourists trapped in Cuba following Thomas Cook collapse

Several tourists and cabin crew were effectively held hostage after they were told that they will not be allowed to leave the country for their extra stay in hotels.

The tourists were forced to reschedule as the travel & tourism giant Thomas cook collapsed on Monday owing to crushing debt load. However, they where relieved as the British Ambassador to Cuba said hotels had now been instructed to allow customers to depart without paying. Dr. Antony Stokes said on Twitter: “Very grateful for the patience of all affected in distressing circumstances.”