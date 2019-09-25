Woman’s sex video with son-in-law goes viral ; family watches on phone

In a shocking and embarrassing case, a 46-year-old woman from Bhachau town of Kutch faced the most bizarre situation after she approached the police where a video of her intimate moments with her son-in-law went viral.

During police investigation, the woman admitted to having sexual relationship with her son-in-law for the past 2 and half years.

As per Times of India (ToI) report, this incident came to light after the woman’s younger sister informed her about the video that she seen on her son’s phone few days ago.

The woman has two sons and two daughter; she got physically involved with the younger daughters husband soon after they got married.

The video was captured by the man when both the adults were having sex on the outskirts of Kunjisar village of Bhachau taluka months back, ToI further reported.

Its been eight months that the man has moved out from the town and they both haven’t met. It was only on the day, when the woman’s sister informed her about the video going viral.

Meanwhile, MK Chaudhary, investigating officer of Bhachau police station said that “we have registered a case in this matter; we are also trying out best to track the person who has made it viral”