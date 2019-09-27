Adnan Sami’s Epic Reply Shuts the Mouth of the Man Who Said Living in Pakistan Better than Living in India

Singer Adnan Sami is quite popular on Twitter. In late December 2015, the Indian Home Ministry approved Sami’s request for legal status as a citizen of India, and ever since many Pakistani’s have targeted him on Twitter. One such user. told Mr. Sami that Pakistan is a better place to live than India.

“Endia m rehna xiaDa bura h Pakistan m shukr hum yEh…” reads his Tweet.

But the musician, hailed as the fastest on the piano was not going to let that go. He said that all the ancestors of Pakistani’s have been Indians.

“Ok. I just want you all to close your eyes and think just one thought… “Every single Pakistani’s grandparents or forefathers & foremothers were ALL INDIAN!” Have a nice day!” he wrote in response to the Tweet.

Meanwhile, another Twitter user tried to be smart by calling India as ‘Endia’ and Modi as ‘Moodi’, Adnan replied to it that

they are “grammatically, morally and intellectually challenged”.

He later added, “And Historically challenged too!!”