Zayn Malik registers his presence by releasing new single’Trampoline’,delighting his fans

Zayn Malik has delighted his fans by releasing his comeback single, Trampoline, in the early hours of Thursday.

The 26-year-old singer has been largely absent from social media for months and hasn’t made a public appearance since the Aladdin premiere in Los Angeles in May, causing concern among his loyal supporters about his whereabouts. Zayn’s fans where lamenting when his absence was felt heavy even for the wedding of his 17-year-old sister Safaa.The singer wasn’t pictured at his sister’s Safaa’s wedding when she wed partner Martin Tiser last week in a traditional Nikkah ceremony in their home city of Bradford.

This marks the talented star’s first release since his duet with Zhavia Ward on A Whole new world, which featured on the Aladdin soundtrack.