Actress feeds her newborn son, shares picture as she fears becoming a ‘MumBore’

Sep 28, 2019, 07:59 pm IST
Actress Amy Jackson has gave birth her baby son named Andrew Panayiotu on September 23. The actress has shared the photo of the new born earlier on social media.

Honeybu-mp ?

On September 26, the actress shared a photo  of her breastfeeding her kid. She is also worried about becoming a ‘MumBore’ as she is constantly uploading the photos and video of her baby.

Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas ?

“My boy and me p.s I think I’m about to turn into a MumBore. Sorry in advance. he’s just too CUTEEE (sic)”, Amy captioned the photo.

Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou is all set to have a grand wedding soon. Amy has been acted in many south-Indian films. Her last release was 2. directed by Shankar.

m o o d | @aloyoga

