Akshara Godwda’s these photos go viral

The latest photos of Akshara Gowda has become viral on social media. The actress who is both acted in Bollywood films and South-Indian films has set the internet fire by her latest photos.

Akshara made a special appearance in Thuppakki and played a role in the festival film Chitkabrey – The Shades of Grey.

She made her Bollywood debut in Priyadarshan’s Rangrezz in 2013. Akshara appeared in Ajith-vishnuvardhan’s Arrambam Tamil film.