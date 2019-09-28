Akshara Godwda’s these photos go viral

The latest photos of Akshara Gowda has become viral on social media. The actress who is both acted in Bollywood films and South-Indian films has set the internet fire by her latest photos.
Akshara made a special appearance in Thuppakki and played a role in the festival film Chitkabrey – The Shades of Grey.
She made her Bollywood debut in Priyadarshan’s Rangrezz in 2013. Akshara appeared in Ajith-vishnuvardhan’s Arrambam Tamil film.
“I hope you fall in love with being alive . I hope you pick flowers and read books and realise that there’s more to life than a snapchat from a boy you won’t remember in a couple of years. I hope you feel pursued , I hope you have the best of friends , and even that you get in trouble together. I hope you make memories and take too many pictures and the only hurt you feel is from laughing too hard. I hope you swim the depths of the oceans, and you feel the dirt under your fingernails when you climb the tallest mountains. I hope you know the joy of genuine happiness, I hope you know the difference between wisdom and test scores. I hope that you understand that you can be ANYTHING YOU DREAM, but you have to work hard to get it . I hope you do more than sit around and complain about the things that could change- I hope YOU ARE THE CHANGE. I hope you journal and write every thought down , I hope you learn all you can , and that you stay healthy. I hope you treat the BODY WELL, it’s the only one you have . I hope you build a FANTASTIC REPUTATION, and that you always respect it . But also, I hope you HAVE FUN , UNAPOLOGETIC FUN. Because my love , I hope you fall in love with being alive.” Tagging everyone who taught me to be alive ?? #happyvalentinesday Makeup and hair: @poojachen Photographer: @santoshjadhavphotography #aksharagowda #stylishtamizhachi
