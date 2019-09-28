Former porn star Stormy Daniels wins a whopping compensation of US$450,000

Former porn star Stormy Daniels has won US$450,000 in a legal settlement with the city of Columbus, Ohio, over her arrest last year at a strip club, officials said on Friday.

Stormy Daniels earlier was making news after she claimed to have an affair with US President Trump. This time she was arrested in 2018 at the Sirens Gentlemen’s Club on sexual offense charges which were quickly dropped.Soon Daniels alleged her arrest was politically motivated and sued for false arrest and false imprisonment in violation of her civil rights.

She originally sought damages of US$2 million but settled her suit on Friday for almost a quarter of that amount for US$450,000. She told reporters that she fought the case not just for money, but for changes that had to be made and for spreading awareness.