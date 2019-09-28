Indian Navy set to induct submarine INS Khanderi today

Indian Navy on Saturday will induct its indigenously built Kalvari class diesel-electric submarine.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will commission the submarine which will be known as INS Khanderi.

Khanderi is built at state-run Mazgaon Dock Limited and underwent rigorous sea trials for over two and a half years. Khanderi is inspired by the fish name Kanneri found in the Arabian sea, which very well known for hunting while swimming close to the bottom of the ocean, using barbells to find their prey and use their long serrated saw to kill the prey.

Key features of the submarine include a state-of-the-art technology which reduces its noise under the sea. Another crucial feature of the new submarine is that unlike previous requirement of 60 crew, its maximum requirement is 36 crew. It saves oxygen availability and increases its capacity to stay underwater for long periods, he said.