American Christian Coleman became the fastest man on Earth when he touched the finishing line of 100 m sprint track at 9.76 seconds.

The event was glimmer-less as the controversy shrouding his participation at the championship was not unveiled. Coleman failed to appear for the dope tests for 3 consecutive times. The last dope tests he missed was on April 26 this year, though the US Anti-Doping Agency has never reported a positive drug test for Coleman.

The Doha stadium remained almost empty at the time of the event. His 37-year-old compatriot Justin Gatlin continued to prove he is one of the sport’s big-time performers and grabbed the silver clocking in at 9.89 sec. Canada’s Andre De Grasse claimed bronze in 9.90sec.

Jamaica’s sprint legend Ussain Bolt is the fastest man whose record of 9.58 sec is still unbeaten. Coleman’s 9.76 sec comes sixth in all-time records.