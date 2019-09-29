India to make Advanced Medium Combat 5th generation aircrafts soon

Central Government is now going to make Advanced Medium Combat 5th generation aircrafts which will make India self-reliant in the area.Speaking at the 6th convocation of the National Institute of Technology, Meghalaya in Shillong on Friday, Dr G Satheesh Reddy, Secretary of Department of Defence and R&D and the Chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) further said that the Government was now going to make Light Combat Aircraft Marak 2

“India will have the world’s best aircrafts in 10 years,” he said.

Stating that the India’s indigenous content in defence equipment is 45-50 per cent as of now, he added that the department was now going to work on systems which would increase indigenous content to 70-75 per cent in the next 5-10 years in every field including aircrafts.

Lamenting that India till date imports of equipment from outside, he stressed on the need for the country to be more self-reliant in many technologies besides India should be a country to develop first of its kind and unique technologies.

“Our export of indigenous technology must increase and academic institutions must contribute in this area,” he said.Asking the students to maintain good conduct which will bring good name to the institute, he added that three departments including Department of Space, Atomic Energy and Department of Defence R&D have contributed largely in the development of the country and have achieved many marvels in the last 25 years.

He said that India today was capable of developing any radar, sonar and electronic warfare system and even foreign countries had appreciated India’s achievement in the field of defence.

“We can develop any radar sonar electronic warfare system,” he said.He said that as of now, there were three India institutes which are among the first 200 best institutes in the world. He further said that attempts should be made to include couple of Indian institutes in the first 100 best institutes of the world.