Mass surrender: 5000 Saudi soldiers reportedly ‘captured or killed’ by Houthi rebels

The war between the Saudi allied forces and Iran backed Houthi rebels in Yemen took a dramatic twist yesterday as the Houthi rebels carried out a major attack near the border with the southern Saudi region of Najran. The War started off in 2015 and is continuing to disrupt war-torn Yemen.

The Houthi spokesman claims three Saudi brigades(approx: 5000) where ‘captured or killed’ in the offensive. Claims of the attack come just two weeks after an Iran-backed missile strike on Saudi’s main oil plant, which sparked a spike in global petrol prices.

The oil plant strikes also heightened tensions between Iran and the US with President Donald Trump threatening the nation, saying the US is better prepared for war than any other country. The western forces are not directly involved in the conflict until now.