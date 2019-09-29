Latest NewsFestivals & Events

Navaratri 2019: Women get ‘current affairs’ tattoos: See Pics

Sep 29, 2019, 04:36 pm IST
Festival of ‘Navaratri’ has began today. Preparations to celebrate the festival is going in full swing across the country.

And now women from Surat in Gujarat has hitted the headlines by the ‘tattoos’ that they chooses.

The women from the Gujarat city has selected current affairs as the subject for tattoos. Various topics like Chandrayaan-2, Article 370, Modi-Trump meeting has been selected for paint their bodies.

