Navaratri 2019: Women get ‘current affairs’ tattoos: See Pics

Festival of ‘Navaratri’ has began today. Preparations to celebrate the festival is going in full swing across the country.

And now women from Surat in Gujarat has hitted the headlines by the ‘tattoos’ that they chooses.

The women from the Gujarat city has selected current affairs as the subject for tattoos. Various topics like Chandrayaan-2, Article 370, Modi-Trump meeting has been selected for paint their bodies.

Surat(Gujarat): Women pose with body paint tattoos during preparations for #Navratri and Raas Garba, yesterday pic.twitter.com/VeUnWQjjF5 — ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2019

That's nice and innovative. — Jaitreya (@Jaitreya23) September 29, 2019

It will delight PM Modi.

It will delight Modi Bhakts too. Girl gets a tattoo, depicting Modi and Trump, done on her back in preparation of Navratri, in Ahmedabad, on Tuesday. Retweet. pic.twitter.com/ooyKDzGtov — Indur Chhugani (@IndurChhugani) September 25, 2019

New Trends this year. — Indiangirl? (@TrulyIndiangirl) September 29, 2019