Sabalenka retains Wuhan Open crown Tennis championship

The Belarusian ninth seed Aryna Sabalenka held off a spirited challenge from American Alison Riske to win 6-3 3-6 6-1 and successfully defend her Wuhan Open title today. In the sixth edition of the Premier-level event, which began in 2014 at China the Belarusian became the first player to win consecutive titles, joining Petra Kvitova as a two-time champion.

The world number 14 never faced a tough opposition as she glided past her unseeded opponent. Sabalenka started the match aggressively as she claimed five of the first six games before sealing the opening set. Sabalenka’s powerful groundstrokes ensured she never faced a breakpoint in the final set as she extended her winning streak in Wuhan to 12 matches.