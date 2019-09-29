Shaktipeeth Chandika Maa temple flooded, devotees worried as Sharadiya Navratri arrives

The renowned Shaktipeeth Chandika Maa temple is badly affected in Bihar floods. According to reports the temple courtyard and the sanctum sanctorum are filled with floodwater up to 5 m deep. The administration had closed the temple doors and said the worship of the mother will be outside the main gate in the temple.

Devotees are worried as the Navratri pooja begins from today and they are waiting for the floodwater to recede after reaching the temple. Maa Chamunda temple is one among the 52 Shaktipeeths. The idol here is believed to be swayambhu and is very sacred and clad in red aprons,Temple is situated in the east of Muzaffarpur, Katra-Bihar.

According to legend, the temple is located at the same place where Maa Durga had slain the demon generals Chanda and Munda and hence given the name Chamundi Devi.