Andhra Pradesh govt appoints 1.26 lakh employees in one recruitment drive

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led Andhra Pradesh government on Monday gave appointment letters to over 1.26 lakh employees, claimed to be the first of its kind in the country in terms of numbers in a single recruitment drive, under a new governance initiative of Village and Ward Secretariats.

Addressing the candidates who had passed the exams, the Chief Minister said that the main purpose of the new set-up was to ‘bring transparency into the otherwise decaying system of governance which the previous government has followed.’

While congratulating the successful candidates, Jagan said never before were these many permanent government jobs created in one go anywhere in the country and employees recruited in a record time of just two months.

While over 21 lakh candidates applied for various posts in these secretariats that would deliver about 500 public services, a total of 19.50 lakh appeared for the written examinations from September 1 to 8.

Of the 1,98,164 candidates qualified in these examinations, 1,26,728 have been given jobs, including 31,640 in urban areas.

The Chief Minister initiated the process of handing over appointment letters to the qualified candidates at a function held at private function hall in Vijayawada.