Police chased a young woman after she revved-up even after asked to stop for checking. The woman hailing from Neeleshwaram, Chirappuram was asked to stop as she crossed them without a helmet covering her head and face with a shawl.

Neeleshwaram police CI chased her and afterward found the scooter near Neeleshwaram railway station parking lot. The woman reportedly resisted the police when the scooter was taken into custody.