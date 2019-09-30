To become pregnant women swallow lit lamps

India is land of vivid traditions and customs. The traditions and beliefs changes in India as you go from one side to another. Yet another unbelievable tradition among a group of people has been revealed by a national media.

A tribal community living in the Kanchanpalli village of Lingapur Mandal Kuamarambheem Asifabad district in Telengana has a strange custom. Her women who are not conceived swallow a lit lamp made up of cooked rice. As per their belief this act will please the gods and they will have children.

The women who attend the special tradition draw white lines on their shoulders and hands. The custom takes place on the day of ‘Petramasa’ during the rainy season every year. The ‘Petramasya’ is the last day of Amavasya in the rainy season.