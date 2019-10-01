60-Year-old wins Idli eating competition ,video goes viral

A sixty-year-old lady won an idli eating competition that was held specially for women during Mysuru Dasara celebrations in Karnataka’s Mysuru district.

Several women of different age groups participated in the idli eating competition. They were made to sit on a long table in a pandal and were served idlis and sambhar, but Sarojamma ate 6 idlis in just 1 minute with great ease and won the competition.

Belonging to a village in the Mysuru district, she just smiled after the organisers clocked a minuted on their stop watches and stopped the women from eating any further.

Dasara is the most famous festival of Mysuru and it is celebrated annually for a period of 10 days during the month of either September or October.