BJP leader equates voting for Congress candidate with helping Pakistan : Watch Video

Leader of Opposition in the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Gopal Bhargava, gave a controversial speech while campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Bhanu Bhuria from MP’s Jhabua seat for the Madhya Pradesh assembly by-election 2019.

The BJP leader equated voting for Congress candidate with helping Pakistan and made the audience raise their hands and chant “Bharat mata ki jai” slogans. Bhargava said that the Jhabua by-election is not just an election between two parties but between India and Pakistan. The by-election on Jhabua seat had to be conducted after G S Damor of BJP had resigned as the Jhabua MLA. Damor had to resign as he won the Lok Sabha election from the Ratlam-Jhabua seat earlier this year.