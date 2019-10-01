Reliance announces Diwali gift offer for JioPhone

The festive season in India has already begun and if you have been looking to buy a new smartphone, there are great offers on Flipkart and Amazon. However, for those who still use a 2G phone and want to upgrade to newer technologies this festive season without spending in thousands of Rupees, there’s not much out there. Jio now brings something for these consumers with its JioPhone smart feature phone under the JioPhone Diwali Gift 2019 offer.

With the JioPhone Diwali Gift 2019 offer, you can essentially get the JioPhone without paying anything. The offer has been introduced for 2G feature phone users who want to upgrade to the faster 4G services without spending much on a new smartphone. Those interested can buy the phone with 50 per cent discount on its original price of Rs 1,500 and avail Rs 700 worth of data benefits under this offer.

As part of the JioPhone Diwali Gift 2019 offer, you can buy the JioPhone for Rs 699, which is half of the original price of Rs 1,500. On top of this offer, Jio is also giving data benefits worth Rs 700. Hence, you can buy the JioPhone for Rs 699 and avail data benefits worth Rs 700 over the course of time. This value essentially adds up to the total price of Rs 1,500.