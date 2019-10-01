Latest NewsKeralaCrime

Shocking: Girl rescued from child marriage reveals she was raped several times

Oct 1, 2019, 06:59 pm IST
A 14-year-old girl rescued from child marriage revealed to authorities that she was raped several times. Her disclosure led to the arrest of K Babu 25 and his friend R Ranjith 25 both residents of Padaloor village in Kerala. They are being detained at Padaloor police station.

Her shocking revelations were made during a counseling session after she was rescued and brought to a government reception home. The incident unfurled when The district child potection unit , district social welfare department and Child line enforcement officers rushed to rescue the child after receiving information that a 14-year girl is forced to marry beyond her will.

 

 

