Shocking: Girl rescued from child marriage reveals she was raped several times

A 14-year-old girl rescued from child marriage revealed to authorities that she was raped several times. Her disclosure led to the arrest of K Babu 25 and his friend R Ranjith 25 both residents of Padaloor village in Kerala. They are being detained at Padaloor police station.

Her shocking revelations were made during a counseling session after she was rescued and brought to a government reception home. The incident unfurled when The district child potection unit , district social welfare department and Child line enforcement officers rushed to rescue the child after receiving information that a 14-year girl is forced to marry beyond her will.