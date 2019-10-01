(VIDEO)8-Year-Old Rides a Motor Bike. Action Taken Against his Father. Watch Video

The recent changes made in Motor vehicles act have seen strict action against parents who lets their minor children ride motor vehicles. This is an offense for which the parent can get 3 years of sentence or fine up to Rs 25000. But none of that concern came into the way of the parents of 8-year old Shanu from Lucknow, Uttarpradesh.

A video of the youngster riding a bike, with milk bottles hung on either side of the bike had gone viral on social media. The boy has worn a helmet but his ride seems very dangerous. The video came to the attention of Kakori Police and Shanu’s father was penalized for Rs 30000.

Video courtesy: Up Tak

The case was transfered to the court and it is likely that his parent may have to go to prison.