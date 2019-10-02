7 women fight for the body, all claim to be wives of suicide victim: Police baffled

Haridwar police were baffled with an extra-ordinary case yesterday.

A 40-year-old man was rushed to hospital after attempting suicide by drinking poison, at late hours of Sunday. He was unconscious and soon died not responding to treatments. At first 5 women came to claim the dead body at the morgue. Interestingly none of the ladies knew each other. Police were confused to whom the dead body should be handed over. At last, after dramatic scenes and catfight, they reached an agreement when two more women entered the scene claiming the body.

The police left a sigh-out and are waiting now for the list of wives to come to a conclusion. The deceased is identified as Pawan Kumar and is working as a driver in Ravidas Basti near Haridwar.