Five Islamic State militants killed in drone strikes

At least five Islamic State (IS) militants have been killed in a NATO-led coalition drone strikes in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, an official said Wednesday.

“The coalition pilotless planes fired missiles on two militants’ compounds in Wazir Tangai locality of Khogyani district on Tuesday, killing five IS militants,” Xinhua reported citing a statement by the Nangarhar provincial government.

Some weapons and ammunition belonging to the militants were also destroyed, according to the statement. The IS militant group has not made a comment on the report yet.