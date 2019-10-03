Pakistan Terrorists May Strike, this Country Warns India

Ever since the abrogation of article 370 in Kashmir, Pakistan has been making a lot of noise in the international community but managing to get very little support. Many countries are fearing that Pakistan militants might launch a terror attack in India unless Pak keeps a check on its groups and United States too voiced the same fear yesterday.

I think many have concerns that Pakistan keep a lid on militant groups that might conduct cross-border activities as a result of the Kashmir decisions, and I don’t sense that China wants that kind of conflict or would support that, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Indo Pacific Security Affairs, Randall Shriver, told a Washington audience.

He also said that China’s support to Pakistan on the issue is diplomatic and political.