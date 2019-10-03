Saudi Arabia Stands With India on Kashmir Situation: Guess Which Indian Official Met Saudi Crown Prince and Ensured his Support

Pakistan would have really hoped Saudi Arabia’s support on Kashmir issue for a number of reasons, but despite Pak P.M Imran Khan’s attempts to highlight the close ties with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman has stood with India on Kashmir issue.

Now, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has paid a two-day quiet visit to Saudi Arabia during which he apprised the Saudi crown prince about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier, Pak Prime Minister had visited the kingdom en route to the United Nations General Assembly.

It is reported that Doval and Salman also deliberated on a range of bilateral and regional issues, including the missile and drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities last month. They also spoke about how the two nations can further deepen anti-terror cooperation. The one-on-one talks with the Crown Prince lasted for about two hours.

Doval might interact with other top leaders of UAE too.