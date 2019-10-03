Teenage girl rescued from sex racket, Girl left home scorned by parents

A minor girl was rescued from a sex racket gear block after she found herself estranged in the clutches of human traffickers. Robert Ganj kotwal police busted the flesh trade gang and arrested 3 women for selling the teenager to human traffickers. The police acted upon the direction of child helpline officers.

Station in-charge Mithilesh Mishra said the teenager, belonging to a well-to-do family from Madhya Pradesh left home in scorn of her parents scolding her and fell into the trap of 3 women whom she met at Robert Ganj railway station. They lured her to their home and later handed her to another woman who forced her to work as a domestic maid and bring her money. They would take her to hotels and be made to drink an intoxicating drink. She was raped several times while being unconscious, Mithilesh Mishra said.

She dialed 100 and asked for help from the Child helpline, after which police raided the area and busted the gang. She was taken by Child Helpline officers and sent for counseling.