“Women and Children are Kidnapped”: Activists Against Pakistan Army. Check this Out

As Pakistan tries to raise the Kashmir issue with all the enthusiasm in the world, problems are growing for them at Balochistan. Baloch activists have long been complaining about the inhuman activities of the Pakistan army in the area and now a video has emerged in which activists of the Baloch National Movement (BNM) were seen holding protests outside 10 Downing Street, the residence of the British Prime Minister. They were trying to raise the issue of the disappearance of women and children from the province.

‘UK stop Baloch genocide’, ‘restore Human Rights in Balochistan’, ‘Pakistan is a terrorist state’, ‘+25000 Baloch are missing’ etc were some of the slogans against Pakistan. They said it was Pak Amry who was behind all these disappearances. Watch the video here: