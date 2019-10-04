‘Swadesh’ fame Shweta Tiwari celebrates her B’day today, know more of her

Shweta Tiwari who starred as female lead to King Khan in the Bollywood block-buster Swadesh is celebrating her birthday today. The Bhojpuri star then went on to act in serials and had done some bold scenes too. Her life story is as fascinating as her on-screen characters.

Shweta Tiwari after Swadesh shed her cute girl image and went on to act some of the boldest scenes in the Bhojpuri cinema. Bhojpuri cinema recognizes her as a bombshell actress. She was born in Pratapgad district in UP on October 4, 1980. She started working at the age of 12 for a monthly salary of 500 rs and got married at the age of 18 to Raja Chaudhari. But the marriage didn’t last long and they were divorced within 5 years. She had a daughter -Palak Tiwari on that marriage.

She then started dating actor Abhinav Kohli and after 3 years married him in 2013. The couple has a son named Reyansh. Shweta Tiwari had also been the winner for Big boss season 4.