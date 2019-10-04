Video of Balakot airstrike released by Indian Air Force: Video

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has today released the promotional video of Balakot air strike carried out by the IAF. The Video was released by Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh kumar Singh Bhadauria on a press conference on annual Air Force Day.

In the video several IAF fighter aircraft can be sen targeting and destroying the terrorist bases.

#WATCH Indian Air Force showcases the story of the Balakot aerial strikes in a promotional video at the annual Air Force Day press conference by Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. pic.twitter.com/GBRWwWe6sJ — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2019

The Balakot air strike was carried out by IAF on February 26. The IAF fighter jet pilots had hit three targets in Balakot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.