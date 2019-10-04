Youth electrocuted while playing video games on his smart phone plugged to the mains at late night

A young video gamer was electrocuted after he fell asleep while playing on his phone that was plugged into the mains.

Sastra Mo-in, 25, was playing online multiplayer games on his various devices while in his bed in Chonburi, Thailand, last Friday. One of the smartphones was plugged into the mains with a charging cable.

His aunt, Watchareeporn Mo-in, 57, found him the next morning and noticed he wasn’t moving when she walked in to clean the room. She hastily switched the power off and called the police. She said: ‘My nephew always spent so much time on his bed using his phones and electronic games with a plug nearby.

‘There were so many nights that I saw him fall asleep while his phones were still plugged in.’