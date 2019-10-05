Ban on masks trigger new wave of violence in Hong Kong,rail shutdown

Hong Kong government resorted to using its emergency powers enforcing a new law which bans the use of face masks. Pro-democracy rioters in Hong Kong wear a face mask during their confrontations with police. The new law is aimed to deter rioters from assorting to violence.

The new law sparked a new wave of violence as there were clashes and vows of defiance, with a 14-year-old boy reportedly shot and wounded. The entire railway system of Hong Kong was locked-down from the early hours of Saturday, and rail authorities said the services will be resumed only after assessing the damages. Chief Executive Carrie Lam said she made the order under the Emergency Regulations Ordinances, a sweeping colonial-era provision that allows her to bypass the legislature and make any law during a time of emergency or public danger.

“We believe that the new law will create a deterrent effect against masked violent protesters and rioters, and will assist the police” in law enforcement, Lam said on Friday.