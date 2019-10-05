British street artist Bansky gets £10m for his brow-raising controversial painting

The British street artist Banksy’s canvas was sold at a whopping sum of £10m (Approx:8.5 crore rs) at an auction at Sotheby’s in London on Thursday evening.

The painting -‘Devolved Parliament’, depicts the House of Commons with MP’s as Chimpanzee’s and had sparked controversy.

The sale comes at a time when Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing for a possible general election in which he will pitch “the people” against an obdurate Remainer Parliament – certainly from his point of view. Others, including the supreme court, see it as sticking up for parliamentary democracy against an authoritarian executive.