Iraq Protests: Death toll rises to 60

Iraqi firebrand cleric Moqtada Sadr called on the government to resign as violence spiked across the country and protesters clashed with police on the fourth day of deadly demonstrations against corruption and unemployment.

At least 60 people have died over four days of bloody protest across Iraq, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission said on late Friday, without specifying how many were civilians or security forces. The previous toll was 44. The latest figures include 18 deaths registered at a single hospital in the capital Baghdad. With more than 1,600 people wounded, the toll may rise further.

The former Shiite militia leader, whose bloc is the biggest in parliament, said in a statement that in order to avoid further deaths “the government should resign and early elections should be held under UN supervision”. He said he could “not keep silent” as Iraqi blood was being shed.

Friday saw chaotic scenes of protests in Baghdad and other cities with at least 10 people killed, including four — two police and two civilians — who security forces said were shot dead by “unidentified snipers”.