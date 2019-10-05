Street war in Ecuador as President declares state of emergency

Ecuador President Lenin Moreno declared a state of emergency on Thursday fearing clashes which escalated to street riots instantly. The rioters were protesting the sharp rise in fuel prices as the government withdrew subsidy for fuel.

Police fired tear gas at protesters who threw stones and firebombs close to the seat of government in the historic center of the capital Quito. Moreno told reporters he had taken the measure “to safeguard the security of citizens and to avoid chaos.”The protests where the largest in a decade and were led by the transport sector but included students and other groups.