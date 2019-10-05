Superstar’s daughter wishes happy weekend by this ‘chill photo’: See pic

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is a celebrity by herself. She has thousands of followers on social media. Ira Khan has shared a photo of her to wish all her fans and followers a happy weekend.
In the photo Ira can bee seen relaxing on a terrace, wearing a shorts and listening to music. Ira can be seen her head on a bamboo shoot and in the background we can see the sea.
View this post on Instagram
I was all ready to work on Sunday and then Roozbeh asked me to suggest a book for the @medeatheplay page. You can guess how the rest of the day progressed… With @photographybyroozbeh sneaking up on me with a camera in my face, trying to remind me to get back to work! It was a Sunday okay!! And Percy Jackson? (I have the hard covers!) It's where my love for Greek mythology began, much to the disappointed to my Classics professer. But the books turner out to be accurate! So its a win-win. P.S. Rick Riordan has written about Roman and Egyptian mythology too? . . . #percyjackson #medeatheplay #euripidesmedea #nautankisaproduction #bookrecommendations #bookoftheweek #childhood #nostalgia #happyplace #rickriordanbooks
“I love my terrace. The cement is warm, there’s always a breeze and the view takes me by surprise every time. Happy Weekend”, Ira captioned the photo.
Post Your Comments