Vladimir Putin insults Greta Thunberg as ” a poorly informed teen”, marks her as being used by others

Vladimir Putin took aim at teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg today, calling her a ‘poorly informed teenager’ who was being ‘used by adults’.

The Russian president said the 16-year-old should ‘tell developing counties why they should live in poverty’ over her campaign to cut fossil fuel use. Putin was speaking at an energy forum and shared that he did not share the excitement of the 16-year-olds charged speech at the UN. Without naming anyone Putin said that Greta is being used by others to achieve their own goals.

At the UN climate summit, Greta delivered a highly emotional speech in which she denounced world leaders for failing to tackle climate change, unleashing the outrage felt by millions of her peers by demanding: ‘How dare you?’