War creates box office record in three days of release, Hrithik-Tiger teamer wins over movie buffs

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s teamer action thriller ‘War’ is gaining pace in box office creating records. It is estimated that the movie collected 94 crore rs within three days of its release on October 2.

The movie has won over critics too for its breathtaking action scenes, although they point out that action weighs heavier than the plot itself in the movie. The report from Box office India says that in 3rd day alone the collection was 21 crores. The film had an opening day collection of 51 crores and is expected to move in a plateau for some days.

The movie is directed by Sidharth Anand and tells the story of Kabeer played by Hrithik Roshan and a special agent officer Khalid cast by Tiger Shroff. The movie also has a dance number jointly performed by the two hunks of Bollywood.