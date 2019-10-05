War veteran robbed off 40K rs by two women

A 1971 Indo-Pak war veteran was robbed 40,000 rs by two women as he entered an ATM kiosk in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas.

According to a senior police official, on Thursday, around 1.45 pm, when Captain (retired) NK Mahajan was at an ATM kiosk in Kaushalaya Park, he was targeted by two women, who forcefully entered the ATM and robbed him.

In the CCTV footage, Mahajan can be seen entering the ATM kiosk while the two women follow him and enter the kiosk despite being asked to stay out. The two women wait by the elder’s side and while one initiates a conversation the other manages to pick the cash from his pocket.

“A case has been registered. We have identified the suspects and they will be arrested soon. In his statement, Mahajan stated he was followed by two women when he entered the ATM,” said the police official.