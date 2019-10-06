42-Year-old woman arrested for having sex with daughter’s school friends

A pedophile mother faces years in jail after she admitted having full sex with her daughter’s underage boyfriends. Coral Lytle, 42, admitted 21 felony offenses on Tuesday, including sexual intercourse, oral copulation and showing porn to a child.

The child abuser, of Visalia in California, began molesting one of the boys, who was 15 at the time, in September 2017. Lytle then turned her perverted attentions to a 14 year-old boy during the first week of October 2017. She would meet them in parks and parking lots, or even pick them up from their homes and then drive them back to hers for sex. On one occasion, one of the boys sneaked out of his home after being picked up by Lytle.

The victims were school friends of Lytle’s daughter, who attended Redwood High School in Visalia. Lytle, whose husband Eric has now divorced her, worked as a masseuse at the time of the abuse, the Visalia Times Delta reported. She blamed her behavior on low self-esteem and the death of her sister, which she says made her feel depressed. Lytle’s crimes were exposed after one boy’s parents saw the nude photos she’d sent their son, and contacted police.