Kerala woman allegedly beats 4-year-old to death for refusing to eat

A four-year-old child died after beaten by her mother. Reports say the child was beaten for not eating food. Some marks of brutal beatings were seen on the child’s body.

Remya, a nurse herself informed the police about the incident. She is now under the custody of Kazhakoottam police. On hearing the news, the child’s father fell unconscious.Diya born to Deepu and Remya had fever. The child who was first taken to Paripally Medical College Hospital was later referred to medical college hospital in the capital city. The child died on way to the hospital.

One of the woman’s relative told media that the child was beaten using a stick. However, the doctors who examined the child said blood came from her mouth and beaten marks were seen in her body. The marks seen in her legs were days old.