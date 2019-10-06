Man arrested for allegedly unzipping pants,touching woman passenger

A woman in Mumbai alleged that a man unzipped his pants and attempted to touch her inappropriately on a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus. The accused Rajendra Patil was arrested on Friday. He is a resident of Lal Dongar, Chembur.

Rajendra Patil has been sent to judicial custody. A case has been registered against the accused and he has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The woman was standing in the aisle of the bus when she felt a slight push. She tried to ignore the person standing behind her. When people deboarded the bus, there was enough space for everyone to stand. The man standing behind her, however, kept getting closer.

According to a report, the accused kept “leaning towards” the woman. She felt uncomfortable with the accused’s inappropriate behaviour. When the woman turned around, she noticed that the man was wearing his backpack in the front and had unzipped his pants.

The woman slapped the accused and raised an alarm.Other people travelling on the bus then asked the driver to drive the vehicle to Marine Drive police station. The accused was handed over to the police and a case was registered against him.

This is not the first instance where a woman has been harassed while using public transport. Instances of men masturbating or touching women inappropriately have surfaced in the past as well.