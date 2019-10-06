Mizoram people opposed to Citizenship Amendment Bill : CM Tells Shah

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga told Amit Shah that the people of Mizoram are opposed to the proposed amendment to the Citizenship Act, 1955, an official statement said.

The Union Home Minister and the President of BJP Amit Shah is on his first visit to the North-Eastern state of Mizoram and met Chief Minister Zoramthanga at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl. Zoramthanga expressed his concern that the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 could open a ‘floodgate of illegal immigrants’ in Mizoram, an official statement said.