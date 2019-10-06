‘No time to die’, Poster of Daniel Craig’s last film as Bond released on James Bond day

The poster release of Daniel Craig’s last film as the super-spy James Bond was released yesterday which also marks the global release of the first Bond film ‘Dr.No’ featuring Sir Sean Connery. The release of Dr.No was on October 5, 1962 – 57 years ago and is celebrated as ‘James Bond day’ every year.

On the occasion of James Bond Day, the first poster of the 25th film of the franchise titled ‘No Time to Die’ was released on twitter. The poster saw Daniel Craig sporting his iconic look as the British agent. He could also be seen wearing a tuxedo in the poster.