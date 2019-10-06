“Pak PM Imran Khan is a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists”,says Mohammed Kaif

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif on Sunday lashed out at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and termed the country as ‘a safe breeding ground for terrorists.’ Kaif shared an article of an Indian publication and wrote: ‘Yes, but your country Pakistan certainly has a lot to do with terrorism, a safe breeding ground for terrorists. What an unfortunate speech at the UN and what a fall from grace from being a great cricketer to a puppet of Pakistan army and terrorists.’

